Nexans Reports Strong 2023 Results and Ambitious 2024 Guidance

In the ever-evolving landscape of electrical connectivity, Nexans S.A., a global powerhouse in cable systems, has reported robust financial results for 2023, surpassing expectations and setting the stage for an ambitious 2024.

Advertisment

A Year of Resilience and Growth

Despite facing challenges in the French Electrical industry and market, Nexans has maintained stable share prices and low weekly volatility. The company's commitment to providing innovative solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, high voltage land projects, and smart oil and gas sector solutions has paid off, with sales reaching €6.5 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA reached a historic high of €665 million, up 8% year-on-year, with a margin of 10.2%. This achievement is a testament to Nexans' focus on delivering value-added solutions.

Advertisment

As of February 15, 2024, Nexans boasts a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, securing its place as the world's 2883rd most valuable company. This market cap reflects the total market value of the company's outstanding shares, serving as a measure of its worth in the global market.

Financial Milestones and Dividends

Nexans' impressive financial performance in 2023 is further highlighted by an outstanding normalized free cash flow of €454 million, a result of rigorous working capital management and growth in its adjusted backlog.

Advertisment

The company's balance sheet has also been strengthened, with net debt reduced to €214 million and a leverage ratio of 0.4x. To reward its shareholders, Nexans has proposed a dividend of €2.30 per share, marking a 10% increase.

Electrification and Expansion

Nexans' electrification business has generated €20 million in incremental EBITDA through its SHIFT Prime program. Moreover, the company's acquisition of Reka Cables in Finland is progressing ahead of plan, and it has signed an MoU to expand medium voltage capacities in Morocco.

With a keen eye on the future, Nexans has announced its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting adjusted EBITDA between €670 and €730 million and normalized free cash flow between €200 and €300 million.