NewLeaf Symbiotics Unveils TS201: Groundbreaking Biocontrol Fights Corn Rootworm, Boosts Yields

St. Louis-based NewLeaf Symbiotics has made a significant breakthrough in agricultural biotechnology with the launch of TS201, its pioneering EPA-registered biocontrol technology designed to combat the increasing threat of Corn Rootworm (CRW) and enhance corn crop vitality. Brent Smith, CEO and president, highlighted the decade-long research and development journey leading to this innovative solution, aimed at empowering farmers against CRW's destructive force.

Revolutionizing CRW Management

TS201 represents a novel approach in pest control, activating the corn plant's inherent defenses to deter CRW larvae at the root level. This technology, developed over 10 years of rigorous lab assays and field trials, has proven to repel 80% of CRW larvae in preference tests, demonstrating a significant shift in larvae behavior. When applied in real-world agricultural settings, TS201 not only repelled CRW effectively but also contributed to a healthier, more robust root system, showcasing 9% more fine roots, 16% greater root surface area, and 10% deeper roots compared to standard growth expectations.

Comprehensive Crop Protection

Dr. Natalie Breakfield, Vice President of Research and Discovery at NewLeaf, emphasized the dual benefits of TS201: enhanced CRW resistance and improved plant health through better nutrient and water uptake. This advancement comes at a critical time for growers facing unprecedented financial pressures, providing a much-needed tool in their crop protection arsenal. TS201's effectiveness is further validated through strategic partnerships with Meristem Crop Performance, Low Mu Tech, and AMVAC, making this technology accessible to farmers seeking to safeguard their yields against CRW threats.

Future-Forward Agricultural Solutions

NewLeaf Symbiotics continues to pioneer in the field of agricultural biotechnology, leveraging the natural potential of pink-pigmented facultative methylotrophs (PPFMs) to address key farming challenges including yield optimization, crop protection, nutrient use efficiency, and methane mitigation. With over 6,500 PPFMs sequenced, NewLeaf is at the forefront of developing actionable, sustainable solutions for the agricultural industry. As the company explores potential combinations of TS201 with other products for the 2024 planting season and beyond, its commitment to innovation and farmer support remains unwavering.

As the agricultural sector navigates evolving challenges, NewLeaf Symbiotics' TS201 technology stands out as a beacon of hope and progress. Its introduction not only marks a significant step forward in pest management but also underscores the broader potential of biotechnological innovations to revolutionize farming practices, ensuring sustainability and profitability for generations to come.