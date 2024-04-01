New Zealand Expats in Israel: Life Amidst Conflict and Tech Industry Resilience

For New Zealanders like Elinor Sapir, relocating to Israel was a move towards innovation and career growth within the booming tech scene. However, the recent escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas has dramatically changed their day-to-day lives, spotlighting the resilience and adaptability of the tech industry amidst war.

Advertisment

Adapting to a New Reality

The sudden onset of conflict caught Israel off guard, with at least 1,800 fatalities reported on both sides. In Tel Aviv, where Sapir is based, the community has mere seconds to seek shelter from rocket fire. Despite these harrowing conditions, the tech industry has pivoted, utilizing its skills for community aid. From AI and computer vision to identify casualties and missing persons, to leveraging social media for compiling critical databases, tech professionals are at the forefront of wartime innovation. Moreover, companies like Rookout, where Sapir leads a team, are focusing their efforts on raising funds and awareness internationally.

Community and Industry Solidarity

Advertisment

The conflict has united the tech and startup communities in Tel Aviv, fostering a sense of solidarity as businesses put competitive interests aside to focus on humanitarian efforts. This collective action is not unprecedented, with similar mobilizations observed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the ongoing war, industry leaders remain optimistic about the future, envisioning a stronger, more cohesive tech scene post-conflict. International support from companies and the global tech community has bolstered this sentiment, highlighting a prioritization of life and assistance over business as usual.

Personal Stories of Resilience

Amidst the chaos, personal stories of resilience emerge. Michael Lawrence, a New Zealander living near Jerusalem, shares the widespread fear and determination among Israelis. With his daughter called up for army duty and a son narrowly escaping a missile strike, Lawrence's family epitomizes the personal toll of the conflict. Yet, like many Israelis, they remain determined to support their country and community in any way possible. This collective resilience underscores a nation's capacity to endure and adapt, even in the face of overwhelming adversity.

As New Zealanders in Israel navigate their altered realities, their experiences shed light on the broader implications of conflict on expatriate lives and the indomitable spirit of the tech industry. The stories of Sapir, Lawrence, and others stand as testaments to the strength found in unity and the innovative potential of technology as a force for good in times of crisis.