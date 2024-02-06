New York State Bolsters Safety Measures for Large-Scale Battery Storage Systems

In an unprecedented move towards enhanced safety for large-scale battery storage systems, New York State has released its first set of recommendations. This initiative comes in the wake of a fire incident at a solar farm in Chaumont, a situation that mandated a shelter-in-place order due to potential toxic smoke hazards. The report, prepared by the Inter-Agency Fire Safety Working Group under Governor Kathy Hochul's administration, advocates for modifications to the state's fire code.

A Concerted Effort to Enhance Safety Measures

The report delineates a range of measures grounded in recent incidents involving large battery systems in New York's Orange and Suffolk counties, and the town of Lyme. Fortunately, these incidents culminated with no injuries or hazardous toxin levels. The Working Group's recommendations cover a broad spectrum of preventative strategies, response procedures, and best practices for safety.

Proactive Measures to Mitigate Future Risks

Apart from the enhancement of safety procedures, the report also emphasizes the criticality of reviewing project permits, formulating comprehensive emergency response plans, and providing specialized training to local fire departments. The purpose of these guidelines is to reduce risks and assure an efficient, timely response to similar emergencies in the future.

Applicable to a Wide Range of Battery Storage Systems

These recommendations are intended to apply to lithium-ion battery energy storage systems exceeding 600 kilowatt hours. The focus is primarily on outdoor systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS) in dedicated use buildings, and other grid-scale battery energy storage systems. The recommendations are open for public comment until March 5, 2024, and aim to secure the safe and responsible deployment of battery energy storage systems to achieve a reliable zero emissions electric grid.

New York State is making proactive strides to augment safety standards for battery storage systems. This is a response to a recent fire incident at a solar farm in Chaumont. Governor Kathy Hochul announced initiatives derived from the Inter-Agency Fire Safety Working Group, suggesting key revisions to the current safety protocols. The state insists on fortifying its safety systems as a precaution for future incidents, addressing various types of energy storage systems, including outdoor installations like solar farms, indoor building implementations, and components incorporated into the main electrical grid.