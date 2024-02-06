New Year's Resolution: Strategies and Tools to Get Organized

As the world ushers in a new year, a renewed commitment to organization comes into focus for many. Professional organizer Audrey Cupo shines a light on the common organizational hurdles facing individuals, particularly in the realms of paper and time management. The digital age, contrary to popular belief, has not eradicated the demand for organizing. Instead, it has ushered in an influx of items to sift through. The task may seem daunting, but with the right strategies and tools, achieving organizational goals is within reach.
Tackling Clutter: The First Step
The journey to organization starts with addressing clutter. Discarding unnecessary items is the first step. By focusing on one area at a time throughout the year, the task becomes more manageable. This approach prevents the feeling of overwhelm and ensures steady progress towards a more organized life.
Strategies and Tools for Organization
Having a place for everything is essential. The use of calendars or agendas, both online and offline, aids in effective time management. Storage tools such as Dropbox, Google Drive, and Evernote provide spaces for digital clutter, promoting a more organized digital environment. Online bill-pay services and to-do list apps streamline tasks, saving time and reducing paper clutter. A reliable filing system is a must-have for managing physical paperwork.
Inspiration for Organization
Books on organizing by authors like Marie Kondo, Julie Morgenstern, and Margareta Magnusson serve as valuable resources. These authors offer unique perspectives and practical tips on maintaining an organized lifestyle. Personal experiences and favorite products for organization, such as clear storage bins, hanging shoe organizers, and Command strips, provide additional insights and inspiration.