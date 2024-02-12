New Sixth Scale Figures Bring 'The Bad Batch' Characters to Life

Star Wars fans, get ready to add some new members to your collection. Sideshow Collectibles has just released its latest sixth scale figures, and they're none other than the beloved characters from The Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch Joins the Sixth Scale Figure Lineup

Sideshow Collectibles, the renowned manufacturer of high-quality collectibles, has announced the release of new sixth scale figures featuring the characters of Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch. The figures include Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Crosshair, each meticulously crafted to capture their unique characteristics.

A Closer Look at the Figures

Each figure comes with a variety of accessories that true fans will appreciate. The Hunter figure, priced at $255, includes interchangeable head sculpts, hands, and weapon and armor accessories. The Wrecker figure, priced at $295, also features different head sculpts and hands, as well as a selection of weapons and armor pieces.

For those who prefer the technical side of things, the Tech figure, available for preorder at $284, comes with various accessories that reflect his expertise. The Echo figure, priced at $290, includes different head sculpts, hands, and weapon accessories. The Crosshair figure, currently waitlisted on Sideshow's site, is sure to be a popular addition to any collection.

Season 3 of The Bad Batch Premieres on Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 is set to air on Disney+ on February 21. Fans can look forward to more thrilling adventures with their favorite clone force as they navigate the galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

As we eagerly await the premiere of Season 3, these new sixth scale figures offer a chance to bring the world of The Bad Batch to life. With their attention to detail and high-quality craftsmanship, they're sure to be a hit among collectors and fans alike. So, don't miss out on your chance to add these incredible figures to your collection.

In conclusion, the new sixth scale figures of The Bad Batch offer a chance for fans to own a piece of the Star Wars universe. With their meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, these figures are sure to impress even the most discerning collectors. As we look forward to the premiere of Season 3, let's take a moment to appreciate the artistry and dedication that goes into creating these incredible collectibles. May the Force be with you!

Note: Prices and availability are subject to change. Please check Sideshow Collectibles' website for the latest information.