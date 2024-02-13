New Holland and Raven Set to Revolutionize Harvesting with Raven Cart Automation™

New Holland and Raven, two powerhouses in the agricultural industry, are set to revolutionize the harvesting process with their collaboration on Raven Cart AutomationTM. Scheduled for commercial availability in mid-March 2024, this cutting-edge technology promises to reduce grain spillage, minimize operator fatigue, and enhance precision in the field.

Streamlining the Harvesting Process

Raven Cart AutomationTM is designed to create harmony between combine and grain cart movements. The technology enables the combine operator to control the positioning and speed of the grain cart during the filling process. With this synchronization, the system aims to reduce grain loss and improve efficiency, making the harvesting process smoother and more seamless.

Adaptability and Ease of Use

One of the standout features of Raven Cart AutomationTM is its compatibility with various New Holland tractors and combine models. This versatility ensures that a wide range of farmers can benefit from the technology, regardless of their specific equipment. Moreover, the system is designed with ease of use in mind, making it accessible even for those who are not tech-savvy.

Roadblocks on the Journey to Autonomy

The path to autonomous grain carts has not been without its challenges. After initial demonstrations in 2021, Raven Industries faced hurdles in implementing the technology on real farms with paying customers. Despite these setbacks, the company persisted, showcasing an autonomous assist system in 2023 instead of a fully driverless one.

The journey towards autonomy in agriculture is indeed complex. Slow customer adoption and unexpected roadblocks have made the process a gradual one. However, the potential benefits remain promising, with various manufacturers, from large corporations to small startups, investing in the technology.

Autonomous robots like Tevel's fruit-harvesting drones and Burro's smaller robots are already demonstrating the potential for increased efficiency and labor savings in agriculture.

As Raven Cart AutomationTM prepares for its commercial debut, it represents a significant step forward in the quest for autonomous farming solutions. By streamlining activities and reducing grain spillage, this technology could significantly impact the agricultural landscape, offering farmers a more efficient and less exhausting harvesting experience.