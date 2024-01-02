en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Ebook Sheds Light on the Future of Miner Economics and Blockchain Infrastructure

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
New Ebook Sheds Light on the Future of Miner Economics and Blockchain Infrastructure

In the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology, the BSV Blockchain Association has released a new ebook titled ‘The Next Era in Miner Economics: Embracing Coopetition and Infrastructure’. Authored by Bryan Daugherty, Gregory Ward, and Kurt Wuckert Jr., the book serves as a comprehensive guide to understanding the economics and incentives behind Bitcoin transaction processing, or mining. The ebook, free for digital download, underscores the crucial role of miners in maintaining the health, stability, and integrity of the blockchain networks.

Demystifying Mining Economics

The authors delve deep into the changing scene of mining economics, bringing to the fore the resurgence of North America as a key player in the global arena. They engage readers in enlightening debates on fee levels and the utilization of blockchain networks. The book suggests a paradigm shift for miners – from an over-reliance on block subsidies, which halve every four years, to generating income from transaction fees. This strategic shift could be achieved by expanding the network and innovating new use cases for blockchain.

Coopetition: Balancing Competition and Collaboration

Coopetition is a concept introduced in the ebook, where miners balance competition with collaboration to safeguard network health. The authors identify VISA, Mastercard, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and internet service providers (ISPs) as the true competitors in the blockchain ecosystem. They argue for a cooperative approach among miners for improved connectivity, enhanced security, and sustainable network growth.

Unraveling Centralization and Protocol Control

The book distinguishes between mining centralization and protocol control. It argues the centralization of protocol control poses a greater danger than the concentration of hashing power. The authors debunk the myth of the ‘51% attack’, stressing that the integrity and sustainability of the network lie in the hands of miners acting responsibly. It addresses environmental concerns, arguing that a scalable network justifies energy use.

Blockchain: A Data Utility Protocol

The ebook ends on a high note, promoting the value of blockchain as a data utility protocol. It is written in an accessible manner, catering to both newcomers and those already familiar with the topic, providing clear arguments and insightful perspectives on the future of blockchain networks and miner economics.

0
Business Science & Technology Tech
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Constellation Brands: A Potential Undervalued Gem in the Stock Market

By BNN Correspondents

Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa

By BNN Correspondents

Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers

By Justice Nwafor

SoundHound AI: A Potential Game-Changer in the Voice AI Landscape

By Rizwan Shah

NCLAT Rules Barter Agreements Do Not Constitute Operational Debt Under ...
@Business · 1 min
NCLAT Rules Barter Agreements Do Not Constitute Operational Debt Under ...
heart comment 0
tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Lead Generation Program

By BNN Correspondents

tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Lead Generation Program
Gas and LNG Markets Show Signs of Recovery Amid Lingering Fears of Instability

By BNN Correspondents

Gas and LNG Markets Show Signs of Recovery Amid Lingering Fears of Instability
Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates
FuelCell Energy Inc: Stock Fluctuations and Financial Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

FuelCell Energy Inc: Stock Fluctuations and Financial Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
13 seconds
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
19 seconds
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
48 seconds
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
55 seconds
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
1 min
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
1 min
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
1 min
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
1 min
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
1 min
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app