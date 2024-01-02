New Ebook Sheds Light on the Future of Miner Economics and Blockchain Infrastructure

In the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology, the BSV Blockchain Association has released a new ebook titled ‘The Next Era in Miner Economics: Embracing Coopetition and Infrastructure’. Authored by Bryan Daugherty, Gregory Ward, and Kurt Wuckert Jr., the book serves as a comprehensive guide to understanding the economics and incentives behind Bitcoin transaction processing, or mining. The ebook, free for digital download, underscores the crucial role of miners in maintaining the health, stability, and integrity of the blockchain networks.

Demystifying Mining Economics

The authors delve deep into the changing scene of mining economics, bringing to the fore the resurgence of North America as a key player in the global arena. They engage readers in enlightening debates on fee levels and the utilization of blockchain networks. The book suggests a paradigm shift for miners – from an over-reliance on block subsidies, which halve every four years, to generating income from transaction fees. This strategic shift could be achieved by expanding the network and innovating new use cases for blockchain.

Coopetition: Balancing Competition and Collaboration

Coopetition is a concept introduced in the ebook, where miners balance competition with collaboration to safeguard network health. The authors identify VISA, Mastercard, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and internet service providers (ISPs) as the true competitors in the blockchain ecosystem. They argue for a cooperative approach among miners for improved connectivity, enhanced security, and sustainable network growth.

Unraveling Centralization and Protocol Control

The book distinguishes between mining centralization and protocol control. It argues the centralization of protocol control poses a greater danger than the concentration of hashing power. The authors debunk the myth of the ‘51% attack’, stressing that the integrity and sustainability of the network lie in the hands of miners acting responsibly. It addresses environmental concerns, arguing that a scalable network justifies energy use.

Blockchain: A Data Utility Protocol

The ebook ends on a high note, promoting the value of blockchain as a data utility protocol. It is written in an accessible manner, catering to both newcomers and those already familiar with the topic, providing clear arguments and insightful perspectives on the future of blockchain networks and miner economics.