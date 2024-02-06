Neurotech Startup Elemind Raises $12M, Unveils AI-Enhanced Wearable

Neurotech startup Elemind has emerged from stealth with the announcement of a $12 million funding round and the unveiling of its innovative AI-enhanced neurotech wearable. The wearable, designed to noninvasively stimulate brainwaves, aims to improve mental health and address issues such as poor sleep and anxiety.

Revolutionizing Mental Health

Elemind's device, worn around the head, reads individual brainwaves and modulates electrical signals to the brain using a proprietary algorithm and AI technology. The startup envisions the device not only treating neurological issues but also improving overall wellbeing through continuous monitoring and AI-powered diagnostics.

Promise of Non-Pharmaceutical Solutions

Elemind's technology offers a non-pharmaceutical approach to health issues. The company has already shown promising results in suppressing tremors in individuals with essential tremor. Additionally, the device has demonstrated effectiveness in inducing sleep in people with insomnia, increasing pain thresholds, and enhancing the effects of sedation. While there is potential for the device to aid in Parkinson's disease, no trials have been conducted for this condition yet.

Renowned Team and Investor Base

The team behind Elemind comprises leading neuroscientists and medical doctors from prestigious institutions, including MIT, Harvard Medical School, and Imperial College London. The startup's seed round has attracted investors such as Village Global, LDV Partners, and founders of Skype and Nest, as well as the MIT Investment Fund.

AI Impact Tour

The funding announcement coincides with an event known as the AI Impact Tour in New York, in partnership with Microsoft. The event is designed to discuss the balance between the risks and rewards of AI applications, with Elemind's wearable serving as a prime example of AI's potential benefits.