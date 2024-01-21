Neuro Interior Design: Crafting Spaces that Nurture Mental Health

In an age where the majority of our time is spent indoors, the spaces we inhabit are no longer just backgrounds to our lives. They have taken on a more significant role – acting as catalysts for our mental health. Emerging from this reality is an innovative field of study, Neuro Interior Design, which marries the principles of neuroscience with the art of interior design to create spaces that enhance wellbeing, stimulate creativity, and ensure functionality.

Neuroscience Meets Design

The underlying principle of neuro interior design is the impact of our environment on our mental health. Neuroscience studies have revealed how different elements of an interior space can influence brain processes related to stress, emotion, and memory. The United States Academy of Neuroscience for Architecture pioneers this research, exploring how specific design elements can affect the human brain. This approach, while gradually gaining recognition, has been amplified during the pandemic, emphasizing the importance of our living environment on our mental health.

The Science of Creating Spaces

At the forefront of this discipline in Argentina are architect María Fernanda Vilanova and interior designer Malena Eirin. They advocate for space creation that promotes well-being, employing mindfulness practices to encourage individuals to be conscious and intentional about their design choices. Natural materials, light control, and the incorporation of greenery are key aspects of neuro interior design. By utilizing textures and materials such as wood, pure cotton, and ceramics, individuals can connect with nature, fostering a sense of calmness and grounding. The management of sunlight, imitating the patterns of natural light, can facilitate a healthy sleep-wake cycle and optimize natural light exposure during the day. Adding plants to the interior not only purifies the air but also enhances creativity and contributes to a sense of relaxation and energy restoration.

Personalization and Functionality

In neuro interior design, personalizing space according to individual needs and preferences is paramount. Color selection plays a significant role in enhancing well-being. Light tones such as beige, light gray, and pale greens or blues promote harmony and a feeling of spaciousness. However, the preferences of the occupants must be considered, with some preferring vibrant colors that energize them, while others seek a calming color palette for relaxation and rest.

Neuro interior design also emphasizes the move away from the concept of a "house museum", where spaces are reserved for occasional moments and go unused. Instead, it encourages the creation of adaptable living spaces that accommodate changing needs and stages of life. By understanding how each family member lives and utilizing the principles of neuroscience, a home can become a place of happiness and well-being, supporting positive mental health.

As we continue to grapple with the challenges of the pandemic, the importance of our living environment on mental health becomes increasingly evident. Neuro interior design offers a valuable approach to creating spaces that promote relaxation, creativity, and emotional well-being, ultimately shaping healthier and happier individuals.