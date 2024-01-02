en English
AI & ML

Neuchips to Showcase AI Innovations at CES 2024: Unveils Raptor Gen AI Accelerator Chip & Evo PCIe Card

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Neuchips to Showcase AI Innovations at CES 2024: Unveils Raptor Gen AI Accelerator Chip & Evo PCIe Card

Neuchips, a forerunner in AI Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) solutions, has unveiled plans to exhibit its avant-garde Raptor Gen AI accelerator chip and Evo PCIe accelerator card at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The innovative Raptor chip, formerly known as N3000, is devised to empower enterprises in deploying large language models (LLMs) at a fraction of the cost of current solutions, thereby altering the economic landscape of AI utilization.

Raptor Gen AI Accelerator Chip: A New Era of AI Efficiency

The Raptor chip is a testament to Neuchips’ continued commitment to innovation, delivering an impressive 200 tera operations per second (TOPS) per chip. The chip is primed for AI inferencing operations, featuring efficiency enhancements specifically designed for neural networks. The promise of the Raptor chip lies in its potential to lower the barriers for enterprise-level AI deployment, making sophisticated AI models economically viable for a wider range of businesses.

Evo PCIe Accelerator Card: Maximizing Performance with Minimal Power

In tandem with the Raptor chip, Neuchips is also launching the Evo PCIe accelerator card, an embodiment of high performance coupled with low power consumption. The Evo card is equipped with PCIe Gen 5 with 8 lanes and LPDDR5 32GB, ensuring high bandwidth for demanding AI workloads. Furthermore, it offers scalability, allowing additional chips to be added to boost performance, thereby offering businesses a path towards seamless AI integration and upgrades.

The Road Ahead: Neuchips’ Vision for the Future of AI

Beyond the Raptor and Evo, Neuchips plans to release a new half-height half-length (HHHL) form factor product, dubbed Viper, by the second half of 2024. The Viper aims to provide greater deployment flexibility with data center-class AI acceleration, further strengthening Neuchips’ portfolio of AI ASIC solutions. At CES 2024, Neuchips will demonstrate the power of these technologies by showcasing the acceleration of the Whisper and Llama AI chatbots on a Personal AI Assistant application—a glimpse into a future where advanced AI solutions become a commonplace tool for enterprises.

AI & ML Tech
Wojciech Zylm

