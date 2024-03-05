Network Perception Unveils NP-View 5.0: Revolutionizing OT Network Cybersecurity with Advanced Modeling

Network Perception, a leading innovator in the field of operational technology (OT) solutions, has officially launched NP-View version 5.0, a significant update to its platform designed to enhance the cybersecurity of mission-critical assets. The latest version introduces groundbreaking features aimed at transforming how OT network cybersecurity professionals manage and secure networks.

Advertisment

Next-Generation Network Access Modeling

The introduction of the NP-View 5.0 platform marks a pivotal advancement in network access modeling. With the Zone Matrix, professionals can now visualize the communication between user-created topology zones, incorporating detailed information about subnets and services. This holistic view facilitates a deeper understanding of network interactions and potential vulnerabilities.

Further elevating its capabilities, NP-View 5.0 also introduces the Interface Connectivity Matrix. This feature provides a granular look at the interconnectivity between interfaces on a specific network device, as well as the communications across defined security zones. This device-level insight is crucial for identifying and mitigating risks within the network infrastructure.

Advertisment

Enhanced Reporting Capabilities

NP-View 5.0 extends its utility with significantly enhanced reporting capabilities. The platform now includes three new tables: a network device interfaces table, a table detailing routes on network devices, and a Network Address Translation (NAT) table. These additions allow for more detailed and comprehensive reports, enabling users to conduct thorough network security reviews more efficiently than ever before.

Robin Berthier, co-founder and CEO of Network Perception, emphasized the independent and standardized approach facilitated by NP-View 5.0. "Utilizing a lightweight non-invasive technology, it's the fastest way to understand a network and verify zone-to-zone segmentation instantly," Berthier stated. This approach not only streamlines the validation of network assets and configurations but also provides clear visual insights into traffic flow and access policies across the network.

Advertisment

Securing Connected Infrastructure

Since its inception in 2017, Network Perception has been at the forefront of offering best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. NP-View, its flagship product, stands as a testament to the company's commitment to securing the connected infrastructure that powers the world. By providing a lightweight, non-invasive network visualization platform, NP-View enables organizations to rapidly identify network misconfigurations, assess risk, and ensure compliance.

The launch of NP-View 5.0 represents a significant leap forward in the capability to safeguard critical network infrastructure. By offering advanced modeling, detailed insights, and rapid verification processes, Network Perception is setting new standards in the cybersecurity landscape. As networks continue to evolve and become increasingly complex, tools like NP-View 5.0 will play an essential role in maintaining the integrity and security of global OT networks.