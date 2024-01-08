en English
New Zealand

Network Outage Disrupts Contact Energy’s Broadband Services, Sparks Customer Frustration

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Network Outage Disrupts Contact Energy’s Broadband Services, Sparks Customer Frustration

Just as the sun was setting on Monday, an unexpected event unfolded in Auckland and Whangarei. Contact Energy, a leading energy company in New Zealand, endured a network outage that disrupted its broadband services. The interruption lasted for nearly one hour, leaving users without internet access and sparking a wave of frustration among them.

A Torrent of Social Media Complaints

As the outage persisted, bereft customers found themselves unable to carry out their digital tasks. In the face of this disruption, they turned to social media platforms to vent their grievances. The digital sphere was soon buzzing with their shared experiences, voicing dissatisfaction with the service interruption and the dearth of information provided during the outage.

Customer Service Under Fire

Adding fuel to the already raging fire, customers complained about the excessive wait times when they attempted to contact customer service. The absence of prompt assistance and the delayed resolution of the issue prompted widespread criticism of Contact Energy’s customer service.

Contact Energy’s Response

In the wake of the digital storm, Contact Energy’s Head of Customer Experience, Bryan Middleton, stepped forward to address the issue. He acknowledged the disruption and informed Newshub of their rapid response to the network outage. According to Middleton, the problem was swiftly identified and resolved, restoring services to the affected areas. Middleton extended an apology to the customers who were impacted by the service disruption, underlining Contact Energy’s commitment to ensuring reliable services.

While the issue has now been resolved, this incident serves as a stark reminder of our increasing reliance on digital services and the significant role they play in our everyday lives. As the dust settles on this episode, both businesses and customers will be reflecting on the lessons learned and the importance of effective communication during such disruptions.

New Zealand Tech
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

