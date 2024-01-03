Netgate Breaks into AWS and Azure Marketplaces with High-Performance VPN Concentrator

Netgate, a frontrunner in secure networking solutions, has made headlines with the launch of its TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator. This innovative product has been introduced to the AWS and Azure marketplaces, breaking into the digital domain with the promise of high-performance, cost-effective VPN solutions. The TNSR VPN Concentrator provides route-based VPN solutions, tailored to suit varying deployment scenarios such as edge, cloud, and multi-cloud environments.

Key Features of TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator

The TNSR VPN Concentrator stands out with its high-performance routed IPsec site-to-site VPNs. It also offers remote access through Mobile IPsec or WireGuard, making it a versatile tool for various applications. The product is designed with a focus on efficiency and cost-effectiveness, promising no hidden fees and an unbeatable total cost of ownership (TCO).

Leveling the Playing Field in Cloud VPN Solutions

Netgate’s CEO, Jamie Thompson, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, heralding it as a means to break the gridlock of overpriced giants in the cloud VPN market. The introduction of the TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator to the AWS and Azure marketplaces is seen as a game-changing move, offering consumers an affordable option without compromising on performance or security.

Where to Find the TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator

For customers interested in this groundbreaking product, the TNSR High-Performance VPN Concentrator can be found on the AWS and Azure marketplaces. It is worth noting that Netgate’s commitment to cost-effectiveness extends beyond the product itself, aiming to redefine the market standards for secure networking solutions.