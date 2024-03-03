Netflix's 3 Body Problem Set to Challenge Apple TV+'s Sci-Fi Dominance

Apple TV may currently be dominating the sci-fi space by jabbing away at all competition with its compelling television outings in the genre, but Netflix's upcoming adaptation might drop the perfect counter against the streamer. Despite starting with a relatively small catalog of shows and movies, Apple TV has gradually risen in the streaming ranks by establishing itself as the leader of some specific genres. One of these genres is science fiction, in which Apple TV seems to offer something for everyone.

Apple TV's Sci-Fi Success

Space fanatics can tune into For All Mankind and watch the alternate history of the global space race unfold right before their eyes. Viewers looking for dystopian dramas can check out Silo, which combines post-apocalyptic science fiction with gripping murder mysteries. The streamer also has intergalactic dramas like Foundation and educational climate change shows like Extrapolations. However, as diverse and entertaining Apple TV's sci-fi TV shows may seem, Netflix might give it a run for its money with its new massively scalable sci-fi series.

3 Body Problem: A New Contender

When it comes to science fiction, Netflix has made a few strides in the last couple of years by investing in high-concept shows like Dark and Altered Carbon. However, despite the streamer's best efforts to bring compelling sci-fi to audiences, many of its acclaimed series in the genre, like 1899 and The OA, never got the opportunity to complete their planned run because they were commercially not as profitable as expected. Considering how 3 Body Problem has an even bigger budget than Game of Thrones, Netflix is taking a significant risk with it.

However, it seems likely that the streamer's risk will pay off well with 3 Body Problem because of the sheer scope and ambition of its source material. Unlike most mainstream science fiction shows, like Stranger Things, on Netflix, 3 Body Problem adopts a non-linear storyline that spans across multiple timelines and dimensions. In the 3 Body Problem book trilogy, Liu Cixin not only describes alternate versions of China's Cultural Revolution but also walks his readers through many complex scientific concepts like string theory, quantum entanglement, and astrophysics.

Future Implications for Streaming Giants

After Severance, For All Mankind, and Silo's success, Apple TV seems to be doubling down on bringing the most innovative and scientifically complex sci-fi shows to audiences. While Apple TV has had some misses with shows like Invasion and Hello Tomorrow!, the streaming platform has seen more hits over recent years. Even its recent addition to the genre, Constellation, presents a refreshing take on the overused alternate universe trope by merging it with intriguing quantum physics concepts. Owing to Apple TV+'s continued sci-fi success, it is hard to believe that Netflix will beat all the competition solely with 3 Body Problem.

However, if adapted well, 3 Body Problem has the potential to not only become one of Netflix's best sci-fi outings but also solidify the streamer's place as the destination for quality sci-fi content. Only time will tell whether the Liu Cixin book adaptation will live up to the high expectations set by the source material. But the fact that Netflix is investing so much into the project is already a sign that, if not narratively, 3 Body Problem will undoubtedly be visually sound, which alone can set it apart from its Apple TV sci-fi competitors.