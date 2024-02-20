Nepal Approves National Cyber Security Policy Amidst Freedom and Privacy Concerns

Amidst the digital revolution that has encapsulated the globe, Nepal has taken a significant step by approving a National Cyber Security Policy that includes the establishment of a Government-owned Intranet and a National Internet Gateway. This move, while aimed at bolstering the country's cybersecurity infrastructure, has sparked debates about its implications on internet freedom, data privacy, and international collaboration. As we delve into the details, it becomes evident that the balance between national security and individual liberties is more delicate than ever.

Gateway to Control or Security?

The core of Nepal’s cybersecurity overhaul is the introduction of a National Internet Gateway. Proponents argue that this gateway would standardize cybersecurity measures and streamline the flow of internet traffic, ostensibly to protect national interests and combat cyber threats more effectively. However, critics point out that centralizing control over internet traffic could lead to increased censorship, degrade network performance, and elevate risks of internet shutdowns amidst political unrest. The concern is not just hypothetical; similar measures in other countries have led to a decrease in freedom of expression and a slower internet, impacting everything from everyday communication to international business operations.

The Ripple Effects on Global Collaboration

One cannot ignore the potential international ramifications of such a policy. Nepal, a country striving for digital growth, risks isolating itself from the global digital ecosystem. The policy could erect technical and financial barriers for network operators, challenging the very foundation of global internet collaboration. This is particularly concerning given the context of the telecom industry’s struggles highlighted in Latin America and the Caribbean, where regulatory policies are crucial in addressing the digital divide and ensuring sustainable development. The necessity for fair contribution mechanisms that involve all stakeholders, including Big Tech, is emphasized as a means to foster a vibrant digital ecosystem. Nepal's policy could potentially limit such collaborative efforts, making it an outlier in the global quest for a balanced digital advancement.

Parallel Challenges in the Telecom Industry

The telecom industry globally faces a conundrum highlighted by the GSMA’s general director, Mats Granryd, who points out the projected tripling of mobile data consumption over the next five years. This explosive growth presents significant challenges for operators, particularly in regions with uneven mobile broadband network penetration. These challenges are not unique to Nepal but resonate with the broader struggles within the telecom sector, where regulatory barriers in Europe contrast sharply with the more business-friendly environments in the United States. The industry’s financial concerns, with the cost of capital often exceeding returns, mirror the potential economic implications of Nepal's National Internet Gateway, highlighting a universal dilemma in the digital age’s evolution.