Neon EVM Partners with deBridge to Boost Cross-Chain Interoperability

Neon EVM, an Ethereum Virtual Machine implemented on Solana, has entered a strategic partnership with deBridge, a decentralised cross-chain interoperability protocol. The integration aims to provide users with a streamlined solution for bridging tokens directly between Solana and other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chains, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps and restrictions, thus enhancing the overall user experience.

Advertisment

Unlocking Cross-Chain Interoperability

With this integration, Neon EVM developers gain a direct gateway to interoperate with the EVM native chain. In addition, it allows users to swap assets between Solana and a broad range of networks supporting Ethereum smart contracts. The integration leverages deBridge's core functionalities, such as instant asset transfers between chains, and cross-chain communication, thus fostering a seamless transaction experience.

Driving Significant Growth

Advertisment

The partnership with deBridge is expected to drive significant growth for Neon EVM. With the ability to tap into the vast ecosystem of EVM chains beyond the Ethereum mainnet, Neon EVM can extend its reach and influence. Furthermore, the collaboration facilitates direct connection to Ethereum's substantial Total Value Locked (TVL), which is valued at over $42 billion. This move is predicted to infuse the Neon EVM DeFi ecosystem with liquidity from both Ethereum and Solana networks, thereby enriching its offerings.

Embracing Multichain Ecosystem

During a testing period from January 1 to January 30, the solution facilitated over $150 million in transactions across nine blockchains. This demonstrates the potential of the collaboration in tackling challenges related to bridging and exchanging tokens across different chains. Moreover, the partnership brings deBridge's cross-chain solutions and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) to Neon EVM developers. These tools, such as dePort for asset custody across networks and services for secure cross-chain data transfer, are expected to foster innovation within the EVM ecosystem and nurture the growth of a multichain ecosystem.