Nearly Half of Americans Support TikTok Ban or Sale Amid Security Concerns, CNBC Poll Shows

A recent CNBC survey revealed that nearly half of the American public backs either a ban or a forced sale of the social media platform TikTok, citing national security threats. The survey, which included 1,001 respondents, highlighted significant differences in opinion among various demographics, including political affiliation, age, and TikTok usage levels. The poll was conducted against the backdrop of heightened legislative actions aiming to restrict TikTok's operations in the U.S. due to its ties to ByteDance, a Chinese company.

Advertisment

Survey Insights: Politics, Age, and User Sentiment

The findings from the survey conducted between March 15 and March 19, 2023, indicate a deep divide in public opinion concerning TikTok's future in the U.S. Approximately 20% of those surveyed believe TikTok should be outright banned, while an additional 27% suggest a ban unless the platform is sold to a non-Chinese entity. This combined 47% majority contrasts with the 31% opposing any form of ban. However, differences emerge when dissecting the data: 48% of young Americans aged 18 to 34 oppose the ban, whereas only 11% of those aged 65 and above share this sentiment. Among daily TikTok users, around two-thirds oppose government intervention.

Political Divides and Presidential Approval

Advertisment

Political affiliation plays a significant role in the public's stance on the TikTok issue. Among Democrats, 40% support a ban or sale, with 38% opposed. Independents are split, with 34% in favor of action against TikTok and 40% against. Republican respondents showed the highest support for a ban or forced sale at 60%, despite former President Donald Trump's expressed opposition to such measures. The poll also sheds light on President Joe Biden's approval ratings, revealing potential challenges in maintaining his coalition, especially among younger voters.

Community and Opposition

TikTok users and creators, like Ophelia Nichols, express concerns over the potential loss of community and freedom of expression. Nichols, a prominent TikTok creator with over 12.5 million followers, traveled to the Capitol to protest the proposed ban, emphasizing TikTok's role in fostering connections and happiness among its users. This sentiment is echoed in ByteDance's mobilization efforts, including the creation of a youth council to advise on safety policies and engage in a media literacy campaign, demonstrating the company's attempt to address safety concerns and reshape its public image.

The debate over TikTok's future in the U.S. encapsulates broader concerns over tech governance, national security, and the balance between regulation and freedom of expression. With legislative actions looming and public opinion divided, the outcome of this controversy may have far-reaching implications for the social media landscape and U.S.-China relations. As stakeholders from all sides weigh in, the TikTok saga continues to evolve, highlighting the complexities of governing the digital domain in an interconnected world.