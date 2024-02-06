Nazara Technologies Q3 Earnings: 45% Profit Surge and Improved Margins

Nazara Technologies, a leader in the gaming and sports media arena, has unveiled its third-quarter financial results, showcasing a sturdy growth trajectory. The key highlight is the substantial surge in the company's net profit, marking an impressive 45% increase, standing at ₹29 crores, a considerable leap from last year's ₹20 crores for the same period. Although the revenue growth was relatively modest at 1.8%, touching ₹320.4 crores against the preceding year's ₹314.8 crores, it still indicates a positive trend.

EBITDA and Margin Growth

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), a critical indicator of a company's financial health, witnessed a robust 21% growth, culminating at ₹36.3 crores, up from last year's ₹30 crores. Parallelly, Nazara's margin experienced an improvement, now standing at 11.3% compared to 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. This demonstrates the company's ability to grow profitably despite the constrained increase in revenue.

CEO's Perspective

Nitish Mittersain, the Founder, CEO, and Joint Managing Director of Nazara Technologies, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance in Q3 and the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024. He accentuated the healthy growth in sectors like Animal Jam and Sportskeeda, which factored into a significant 24% year-on-year rise in EBITDA and an upward shift in EBITDA margin from 9.7% in Q3FY23 to 11.8% in Q3FY24. The esports sector, in particular, registered an extraordinary 79% growth in EBITDA.

Future-Ready Strategy

Nazara Technologies also announced the attainment of their fundraising target for FY24, amassing INR 760 crores through a preferential placement to marquee investors. The company unveiled its strategy, centered around acquiring global gaming IPs and leveraging user acquisition and data-driven product innovation. This strategic blueprint is poised to offer substantial scale-up opportunities in the future, further solidifying Nazara's position in the global gaming and sports media landscape.