Navigating FASTag Transition: Removal Techniques and New Purchase Guide Amid PayTm Delistment

The recent decision by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to delist PayTm's payment bank from the roster of authorised entities for issuing FASTags has left approximately two crore users in a bind, necessitating the procurement of new FASTags and the removal of the old ones. This development, prompted by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictions on PayTm wallet top-ups, underscores the need for a seamless transition for affected customers.

Efficient Removal of Old FASTag Stickers

FASTags, known for their strong adhesive quality, pose a challenge when it comes to removal. The initial step involves weakening the adhesive, which can be achieved through the application of ice or heat. Following this, a combination of car shampoo and careful scraping with nails or a razor blade facilitates the peeling process. For stubborn residue, solutions like WD-40 or a homemade mixture of white vinegar can be employed, ensuring a clean removal without damaging the windshield.

Purchasing and Activating New FASTags

The procurement of a new FASTag is relatively straightforward and can be accomplished online or through various physical locations, including toll plazas, petrol pumps, and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). The NHAI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) provide a comprehensive list of authorised banks for new FASTag issuance. Activation involves the My FASTag app, where users can link their vehicle and bank details to the new FASTag, streamlining the process for a quick return to hassle-free toll payments.

Looking Ahead: The Implications of the Transition

This transition not only highlights the dynamic regulatory landscape governing digital payments in India but also brings to light the practical challenges faced by consumers in adapting to these changes. As users navigate the removal and replacement of FASTags, the situation underscores the importance of clear communication and support from involved entities, ensuring that the move towards digital toll payments continues to enhance, rather than impede, the convenience and efficiency of highway travel.