NATS Showcases Integrated Airspace Vision with Advanced Mobility at CANSO Airspace World, Geneva

NATS, a global leader in air traffic management, is set to highlight its groundbreaking approach to integrating Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations into crowded airport environments at CANSO Airspace World in Geneva from 19 - 21 March. This innovative collaboration aims to streamline operations and enhance safety, showcasing a new concept of operations alongside the latest technological advancements in digital tower and AI technologies.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Air Traffic Management

At the heart of this collaborative effort is the development of a new operational concept that enables drone and eVTOL operators to submit digital flight plans for seamless approval or amendment by air navigation service providers (ANSPs). This initiative not only promises to safely integrate new users into the airspace but also paves the way for scalable operations, leveraging digital tower technology to track and monitor flights efficiently. NATS' partnership with Leidos on the arrivals spacing tool, Intelligent Approach, further underscores this commitment, having boosted capacity at airports like Heathrow and Amsterdam Schiphol.

Empowering Airports with Digital and AI Innovations

Advertisment

NATS, alongside Searidge Technologies, is set to demonstrate the transformative potential of digital tower technology and AI in optimizing airport operations. From stand plan optimization and hold line surveillance to fully digital Airport Performance Operation Cells, these technologies offer a comprehensive solution to modernize and improve efficiency. This initiative represents a significant leap towards enhancing operational expertise and unlocking value in air traffic management.

A Global Mission for Airspace Efficiency

In a pioneering effort to tackle aviation's environmental impact, NATS will introduce a global index of airspace efficiency at Airspace World. By combining worldwide flight data with the unique 3Di metric, NATS aims to foster a comprehensive understanding of global aviation efficiency, enabling ANSPs to identify operational improvements and reduce environmental footprints. This initiative emphasizes NATS' commitment to innovation and sustainability in aviation, inviting the air traffic management community to join in this transformative journey.

As NATS and its partners prepare to share insights and developments at CANSO Airspace World, the industry awaits a series of engaging presentations on topics ranging from cyber security to the impact of space launches. With nominations in four categories of the ATM Awards, NATS' vision for an integrated, efficient, and sustainable airspace is set to captivate attendees, marking a significant milestone in air traffic management innovation.