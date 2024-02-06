Nascent Biotech Partners with Manhattan Bio to Maximize Pritumumab's Cancer-Fighting Capabilities

Nascent Biotech, an innovative biotech firm, has embarked on a promising collaboration with Manhattan BioSolutions, a leader in scientific research. The partnership aims to harness the potential of pritumumab, Nascent Biotech's lead clinical candidate, to revolutionize cancer treatment. Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech, expressed optimism for the partnership, indicating a potentially groundbreaking stride in oncology.

Fostering Innovation through Collaboration

The collaboration centers around the exploration of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), with pritumumab as the tumor-targeting antibody element. Pritumumab, a natural human antibody, targets the extracellular form of vimentin, a protein linked with cancer growth and metastasis. The antibody has shown a promising safety profile and preliminary efficacy in a Phase I study for glioblastoma patients.

Manhattan Bio's Role in the Partnership

Manhattan Bio is set to perform pritumumab conjugations to industry standard linker-payloads. The company will evaluate the resulting ADCs in in vitro cell assays. This process aims to prioritize the most promising candidates for further development in treating vimentin-positive tumors and potential secondary targets in advanced or metastatic tumors.

Transforming the Landscape of Cancer Treatment

The collaboration underscores the disruptive potential of pritumumab in the fight against cancer. Nascent Biotech's partnership with Manhattan BioSolutions seeks to leverage the latter's scientific expertise to enhance the research, development, and potential application of pritumumab. The partnership is a testament to the broader medical community's commitment to harnessing innovation in the pursuit of better targeted cancer therapies.