Nanlite Compac 100B: A Game-Changer in Photography Lighting

In the world of photography, the right lighting can make or break a shot. This is where the Nanlite Compac 100B comes into play. An innovative flat LED panel, the Compac 100B is designed to provide a soft light that closely resembles a softbox, without the added bulk. It boasts a slim profile of 664x400mm, and a mere 85mm in depth, making it the perfect tool for studio portrait and still life photography.

Adjustability and Power

Designed with the photographer’s needs in mind, the Compac 100B offers variable power from 0-100%, and a variable color temperature ranging from 3200K to 5600K. These settings can be easily adjusted using simple knob controls, offering flexibility and control to the photographer to manipulate the light according to their needs. The unit is powered by mains electricity, limiting its mobility but ensuring a steady power source.

Mounting and Controls

One of the notable limitations of the Compac 100B is its design for vertical use only. It lacks side mounting for horizontal positioning, which can be restrictive depending on the photographer’s needs. While it does not come equipped with a screen or precise markings for settings, it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver around. However, for those seeking softer effects, additional diffusion will be required.

The Nanlite Compac Series

The Compac 100B is part of the Nanlite Compac series, which includes different sizes and models to cater to various needs. The larger and more powerful Compac 200 and 200B are worth noting. They not only feature display panels but also offer remote control capabilities. However, they lack direct app compatibility. Despite some minor drawbacks such as the lack of precise markings and horizontal mounting options, the Compac 100B stands out for its simplicity, effectiveness, and affordability in delivering quality lighting for photography.

Other Top Video Lights

Despite the strengths of the Nanlite Compac 100B, there are other top video lights available in the market. These include the Litepanels Sola 6, Zylight LED Panel, Litepanels Gemini 1.1, Nanlite PavoTube II 30X, and Lume Cube Panel Pro 2.0. Each light offers unique features and can be beneficial depending on the application. For instance, the Lume Cube Panel Pro 2.0 is a top choice for budget-conscious video producers due to its compact size, adjustable color temperature range, high CRI LEDs, built-in lighting effects, and user-friendly controls. It also doubles as a power bank, offering precise color control.

The Aputure Light Dome III and Mini III

For those looking for budget-friendly softboxes, the Aputure Light Dome III and Light Dome Mini III are excellent choices. They both offer great light diffusion, are compact, and suitable for solo creatives or quick projects. The Light Dome III is a 3ft softbox with a quick folding design, while the Mini III is a 2ft beauty dish style softbox. They are priced at $219 and $129 respectively, with preorders available now and worldwide shipping starting from July 25, 2023.