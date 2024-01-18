en English
China

Nanchang’s LED Revolution: Lighting Up the World with Silicon Substrate-Based Technology

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Nanchang’s LED Revolution: Lighting Up the World with Silicon Substrate-Based Technology

Every third smartphone or flashlight illuminating a pathway in the depths of the night owes its glow to a technology that found its roots in Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi province in China. This technology, a silicon substrate-based LED, is one of the three major LED industry pathways globally, contributing to the energy-efficient, environmentally friendly lighting landscape of the electronic information industry.

From Sapphire to Silicon

Historically, blue LED chips were birthed on sapphire or silicon carbide substrates. However, Jiang Fengyi, a professor from Nanchang University, chose to tread a path initially abandoned by foreign developers. He focused on developing gallium nitride-based materials on silicon substrates, a decision that would eventually revolutionize the LED industry.

Overcoming Technical Challenges

Despite the multiple technical challenges that Jiang’s team faced, they remained undeterred. Their unyielding efforts bore fruit when they succeeded in producing high-power LED chips on silicon substrates. This landmark achievement marked the conception of LatticePower, a company that would go on to take the global mobile lighting market by storm, capturing a staggering 30 percent share.

Nanchang: The LED Powerhouse

LatticePower’s innovation in LED technology has not only transformed Nanchang into the largest production base for high-power LED light sources in China but also established a complete LED industry chain in the city. Nanchang, riding on the wave of its success, aims to expand its LED industry to 50 billion yuan by 2026. This ambitious goal is backed by robust government policies and investments, including a 1-billion-yuan fund established in 2019 to further develop the technology.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

