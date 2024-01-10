Mynaric AG Surpasses Expectations with Stellar Financial Performance in 2023

Munich-based laser communications product provider, Mynaric AG, has announced a notable surge in its order backlog and customer cash-in for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Disclosing an optical communications terminal backlog of 794 units, the company exceeded expectations, which were initially set over 500 units. Additionally, customer contract cash-ins reached a staggering EUR 49.2 million, surpassing the projected EUR 30 million.

Financial Highlights and Key Milestones

According to the preliminary and unaudited financial statements, Mynaric’s revenue and operating loss for the year remained in alignment with earlier estimates. The figures indicate revenues around EUR 4.4 million and operating losses approximating EUR 73.8 million. CEO Mustafa Veziroglu attributed the record backlog to robust order momentum and unwavering customer confidence.

CFO Stefan Berndt-von Bulow emphasized the achievement of vital milestones throughout the year, contributing significantly to the company’s financial outcomes. The majority of the backlog comprises orders from major aerospace and defense clients, primarily focusing on government-funded satellite constellations. These orders are expected to begin delivery in the first quarter of 2024, extending into 2025 and 2026.

Future Revenue and Cash Flow Forecast

This delivery timeline presents a reliable forecast for Mynaric’s future revenue and cash flow. The company has made substantial strides in the advancement of laser communications, enabling secure, high data rate transmissions over extended distances between moving objects.

With its main operations located in Munich, Mynaric also has a strong presence in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. The company’s exceptional performance in 2023 underlines its commitment to pushing the boundaries of laser communication technology and achieving new milestones in the coming years.