Energy

MyEko: Hestiia’s Compute-Powered Radiator Revolutionizes Home Heating

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
MyEko: Hestiia's Compute-Powered Radiator Revolutionizes Home Heating

High-tech heating solutions are knocking on the door of the future, and French energy-tech startup, Hestiia, is leading the charge with its latest product, MyEko. This innovative radiator harnesses the excess energy from computing processes to warm homes, revolutionizing the way we perceive and utilize energy.

Chips off the Old Block

At the heart of MyEko are recycled Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips. Once the powerhouse of data centers, these chips are now being repurposed for a second lease on life. These chips, embedded into a custom board, perform computing tasks like 3D modeling, scientific research, AI, and blockchain operations, as well as crypto mining. As these tasks are executed, the chips generate heat, which MyEko ingeniously redistributes to heat the home.

Energy Efficiency with a Tech Twist

MyEko is not just a product; it is a statement in energy efficiency. Hestiia claims that this radiator can lead to a 40 percent reduction in energy usage compared to standard radiators. In a world grappling with climate change and the urgent need for sustainable solutions, such energy savings are not only desirable but necessary. To sweeten the deal, Hestiia offers device owners an 18 percent reimbursement of their heating bills for the computing power utilized.

The Future is Heating Up

MyEko, priced at €990, is expected to be available for shipping in September 2024. This is not Hestiia’s first foray into energy-efficient, compute-driven heating solutions. The company, originally known as WiseElement and founded in 2013 by two engineers, released a compute-powered boiler, SATO, in 2021 and has since raised significant funding for its innovations. Other companies like Qarnot and cloud service provider Civo have also ventured into similar technologies, but MyEko’s unique approach and impressive energy savings set it apart.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing. Companies like Cloud&Heat, Nerdalize, and Exergy have pivoted away from this market after their initial attempts. It remains to be seen if Hestiia’s novel approach to heating solutions can sustain and heat up the market in the long run.

Energy France Tech
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

