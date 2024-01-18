My.box Inc. Unveils the Future of Domain Systems with the Launch of .box

My.box Inc. has officially announced the launch of its Public Beta for a groundbreaking domain name system—.box—on January 18th, 2024. This inventive system is set to bridge the gap between Web3 and Web2 platforms, providing a unified digital identity that carries significant features such as decentralized ownership, DNS record management, ENS integration, payments, Web3 authentication, Web3 messaging, website, and email functionalities.

.box: A Revolution in Domain Systems

The .box domain is the world’s first blockchain native, DNS routable domain, a revolutionary stride in the domain name industry. Unlike other blockchain domain systems that are incompatible with traditional browsers and email services, .box is both ICANN-accredited and recognized by the global Domain Name System (DNS). It’s also supported by the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), bolstering its potential for broad-scale adoption.

Intercap Registry: The Power Behind .box

The .box TLD is owned and operated by Intercap Registry, an ICANN Accredited Registry Operator with a stellar track record of over ten years of development. Key partners in this milestone initiative include 3DNS and ENS Labs, both of which have played pivotal roles in bringing .box to fruition.

Pricing and Acquisition

During the launch, .box domains will be offered at a premium price starting at $7,680 USDC. The price will depreciate exponentially over six days until it reaches a fixed rate of $120 USDC. From there on, an annual renewal fee of the same amount will be applicable. Domains can be minted and managed using the dApp on the My.box website, with payments accepted in ETH or USDC. In addition to securing a .box domain, individuals can join the .box Discord server for support, updates, and networking opportunities. They may also earn referral fees for bringing in new domain registrants.