Murfreesboro's Innovative Leap: Tennessee's First Bookless Library Bridges Digital Divide

In an era where technology dictates the pace of change, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, stands at the forefront of an educational revolution with its Technology Engagement Center (TEC), a pioneering bookless library. Established in 2018, the TEC, nestled within the Rutherford County Library System, embarks on a mission to bridge the digital divide, offering an array of digital resources, tech assistance, and a unique "Library of Things."

Revolutionizing Public Access to Technology

The TEC was conceived with the goal of providing comprehensive digital access and support to the community. Kathleen Tyree, the branch manager, explains that the TEC aims to offer more than just internet connection; it strives to be a hub for business incubation and technological exploration. Unlike traditional libraries, the TEC houses no physical books but instead provides access to digital resources, STEAM kits, toys, games, and a plethora of tools designed to foster creativity and innovation among its users.

A Hub for Creativity and Learning

One of the center's most notable features is its MakerSpace, equipped with a recording studio, 3D printers, and various crafting tools, making it a magnet for creators across the county. This space, unique to the Rutherford County Library System, underscores the TEC's commitment to supporting hands-on learning and digital literacy. Furthermore, the TEC's Tech Coaches offer personalized assistance, ensuring that community members can effectively utilize technology to enrich their lives.

Adapting to Community Needs

During the pandemic, the TEC demonstrated remarkable flexibility, leveraging its outdoor patio and digital platforms to continue serving the community amid restrictions. This adaptability ensured uninterrupted access to vital resources, highlighting the TEC's role as an essential community asset. Beyond technological assistance, the TEC offers a range of programs, including Science on the Patio, a unique alternative to traditional summer reading initiatives, reflecting the center's innovative approach to education and engagement.

As the TEC continues to evolve, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of technology in education and community service. By offering a space where digital literacy and creativity converge, the TEC not only bridges the digital divide but also redefines the concept of a library in the 21st century.