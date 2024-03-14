Mumbai Airport Faces 2-Hour Delays Due to Faulty Air Traffic Radar System

On March 14, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport encountered significant operational disruptions, with delays stretching up to 2 hours caused by a malfunctioning air traffic radar automation system. Officials reported the system's downtime from 3 pm to 5:15 pm, assuring that normal air passenger traffic would resume shortly as the backlog of flights awaiting departure began to clear.

Chronic Glitches and Calls for Upgrades

Last year, the Air Traffic Controllers Guild highlighted the radar automation system's obsolescence in a letter to the Airports Authority of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The system, crucial for managing the airport's air traffic, has suffered from over 70 subsystem failures as of June 2022. Despite software updates, the hardware, now over 18 years old and designed for an era with significantly less air traffic, has struggled to keep pace with the demands of modern aviation.

Technological Strains and Safety Concerns

The outdated system, initially designed for a different air traffic scenario two decades ago, now operates beyond its intended capacity. This has raised safety concerns among air traffic controllers, stressing the pressing need for a hardware overhaul to match the advancements in software and the exponential increase in air traffic and airspace complexity.

Looking Forward

As the aviation sector continues to expand, the incident at Mumbai Airport serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of investing in up-to-date technology to ensure the safety and efficiency of air travel. The push for modernization comes at a critical time when the demand for air travel is at an all-time high, underlining the necessity for robust systems that can support the future of aviation.