MTN Rwanda Launches IKOSORA+ Smartphone, Expanding Connect Rwanda 2.0 for Greater 4G Accessibility

MTN Rwanda, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and Innovation, has taken a significant step forward with the expansion of the Connect Rwanda initiative. Aimed at enhancing smartphone accessibility across the nation, the telecom giant introduced its 4G-enabled smartphone, IKOSORA+, during a special ceremony held in Kirehe District, marking a pivotal moment in Rwanda's journey towards digital inclusivity.

Empowering Rwanda Through Connectivity

As highlighted in Ericsson’s Mobility Report, Africa is witnessing a surge in mobile connectivity, driven by a burgeoning demand for advanced mobile services. This report forecasts a substantial growth in mobile data traffic in Sub-Saharan Africa, expecting it to increase twelvefold by 2025. It also predicts mobile broadband subscriptions to constitute 72% of all mobile subscriptions, with LTE subscriptions set to triple, surpassing 270 million. The launch of IKOSORA+ by MTN Rwanda addresses a critical barrier to 4G connectivity: affordability. Mapula Bodibe, CEO of MTN Rwanda, emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring that every Rwandan can enjoy the benefits of a modern, connected life. The IKOSORA+ smartphone is designed to offer fast internet speeds, reliability, and easy access to digital services, thereby fostering inclusivity in the digital realm.

A Milestone for Connect Rwanda 2.0

The introduction of IKOSORA+ is a cornerstone of the Connect Rwanda 2.0 campaign, an initiative that seeks to bridge the digital divide within the country. Paula Ingabire, the Minister of ICT and Innovation, lauded the launch as a significant advancement towards achieving inclusive broadband access. She reiterated the government's dedication to ensuring that cost-effective internet solutions are readily available to all citizens, aligning with Rwanda's broader goals of fostering a digitally empowered society.

Looking Towards a Connected Future

With the unveiling of the IKOSORA+ smartphone, MTN Rwanda and the Ministry of ICT and Innovation have set a new benchmark for digital inclusivity in Rwanda. This initiative not only contributes to the country's digital transformation but also aligns with global efforts to ensure that the benefits of connectivity are accessible to everyone, regardless of their economic standing. As Rwanda continues to make strides towards a fully connected nation, the impact of such initiatives on education, business, and daily life is expected to be profound, ushering in a new era of digital empowerment for all Rwandans.