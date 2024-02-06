MSME Sector Reacts to Union Budget 2024 and Orion Innovation's Role in Financial Services Digitalization

The Union Budget 2024, helmed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has drawn a divided opinion from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Concurrently, a spotlight on the transformative power of digitalization in the financial services sector has been cast by Anoop Gala, Global Head of Financial Services at Orion Innovation.

Striding through a Digital Revolution

Gala underscored the significant role of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and fintech solutions in enhancing customer interactions, refining operational efficiency, and ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. He also highlighted the trials encountered by financial institutions, which include cybersecurity threats and the necessity for digital agility to keep pace with market fluctuations and regulations.

Orion Innovation's Contribution

Orion Innovation is carving out its role in this digital metamorphosis by delivering bespoke solutions in core banking, payments modernization, wealth management, and financial inclusion. Their strategy entails understanding client-specific requirements, upholding regulatory compliance, and assessing success through Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as customer experience, operational efficiency, and risk management. Orion’s approach also involves fostering innovation labs and forming strategic collaborations to expedite the adoption of AI and blockchain, thus equipping clients for upcoming trends like Open Banking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Union Budget 2024 and the MSME Sector

The Union Budget 2024 has instigated a range of reactions from the MSME sector. This comes in the light of the government's attempts to rejuvenate MSMEs reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including measures such as credit guarantee assistance and a surge in GST revenue. The budget also underscored the growth of exports and the substantial contribution of the MSME sector to the All India GDP.

Tamil Nadu MSMEs and Electricity Tariff Conflict

MSMEs in Tamil Nadu are gearing up to meet with the state government to voice their concerns about electricity tariffs. They have staged protests and engaged in discussions with the government regarding their demands, which include a reduction in fixed charges, a rollback of peak hour charges, and a waiver of network charges for industries that have installed rooftop solar power for captive consumption. While the government has made some concessions, the primary demand of a reduction in fixed charges remains unaddressed. A future course of action will be announced if there is no positive response from the government.