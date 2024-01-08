MSI Unveils High-Performance Monitors at CES 2024

At CES 2024, MSI has revealed two groundbreaking monitors that seem to draw inspiration from the panel used in Dell’s Alienware AW3225QF. The new offerings from MSI, the MPG 321URX QD-OLED and MAG 321URX QD-OLED, come with impressive specifications, setting a new bar in the segment.

High-End Specs and Stellar Performance

MSI’s monitors boast a typical brightness of 250 nits, indicating their capability to deliver vibrant and crisp images. Furthermore, being VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, they promise deep blacks and high contrast ratios, a must for immersive viewing experiences.

Multiple Ports for Comprehensive Connectivity

Equipped with numerous video ports such as DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, and USB Type-C, these monitors offer extensive connectivity options. They also feature a 3.5 mm audio jack, catering to users who prefer wired audio devices.

Difference between the Two Models

A distinguishing factor between the two monitors is the inclusion of dedicated USB ports on the MPG 321URX QD-OLED model. It offers one USB 2.0 Type-B port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port that supports 90 W Power Delivery. In contrast, the MAG 321URX QD-OLED model offers only 15 W through its USB Type-C port, making it a less powerful but still a versatile option.

Catering to a Broad User Base

With these features, MSI’s new monitors cater to a wide array of users. Whether you’re a gamer seeking high refresh rates and low response times or a professional requiring high-quality displays for accurate color grading, MSI appears to have you covered.