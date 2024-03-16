MSI Claw Joins Handheld Gaming Fray: High-End Specs, Starts at $699

The handheld gaming PC market has a new contender: the MSI Claw. Unveiled at CES 2024, it's now hitting shelves in the US and select markets, ready to challenge established players like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally with its high-end specs and competitive pricing.

Launch and Pricing

The MSI Claw's debut has been highly anticipated since its first showcase at CES 2024. Now, the base variant, A1M-052US, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5-135H processor, is retailing for $699. For those seeking more power, two additional models featuring the Core Ultra 7 processor are set to release, priced at $749 and $799 for different SSD capacities. This marks a significant moment for MSI as it ventures into the handheld gaming sector, aiming to carve out a niche with its competitive pricing and robust feature set.

Features and Specifications

MSI's latest offering comes packed with features designed to appeal to hardcore gamers. The Claw sports a 7-inch FHD IPS touchscreen, Intel Arc graphics, and a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth gameplay. It also boasts 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, and a range of connectivity options including Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4. Additionally, gamers will appreciate the ergonomic design, dual speakers, RGB buttons, HD haptics, and a fingerprint scanner for secure access, all geared towards providing an immersive gaming experience.

Market Impact and Competitiveness

The entry of the MSI Claw into the handheld gaming PC market is set to intensify competition. With its aggressive pricing strategy and high-end specs, MSI is positioning the Claw as a direct competitor to popular models like the Steam Deck. This launch not only expands the choices available to consumers but also pushes the boundaries of what handheld gaming PCs can offer. As the market for these devices grows, MSI's Claw is poised to become a significant player, challenging established brands and attracting gamers looking for portable, high-performance gaming solutions.