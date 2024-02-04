mPrest and EDF Renewables Israel Team Up for Energy Innovation

Renowned leader in Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS), mPrest, has announced a significant teaming agreement with EDF Renewables Israel, a subsidiary of the global energy powerhouse, EDF Renewables SA. This strategic partnership aims to leverage the advanced mDERMS platform of mPrest, thereby enabling EDF Renewables Israel to operate as a Virtual Power Plant (VPP).

Optimizing Energy Trading and Maximal Revenue

The mDERMS platform is designed to enhance energy trading and maximize revenue derived from the electricity produced by distributed solar and storage assets. Simultaneously, it aims to minimize the costs associated with energy purchases. This innovative system is designed to align generation with customer profiles and market prices, thereby optimizing the end-to-end cost of distributed generation and storage.

A Leap Forward in Energy Innovation

mPrest's CEO, Natan Barak, asserts that their DERMS platform represents a significant advancement in energy innovation. It seamlessly integrates and manages diverse energy resources. Ayalon Vaniche, CEO of EDF Renewables Israel, underscores the pivotal role of the Virtual Power Plant in ushering in a cleaner and more efficient energy future.

Orchestrating a Symphony of Distributed Energy Resources

Ron Halpern, mPrest's Chief Commercial Officer, talks about the advent of a new era in energy management. He envisions orchestrating a symphony of distributed energy resources, thereby creating a resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure. The mDERMS platform is a micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform. It harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things for energy and industrial IoT markets.

EDF Renewables Israel has been a significant player in the Israeli renewable energy market since 2009. It is committed to the development of innovative and advanced technology projects in renewable energy, and this partnership with mPrest is a testament to that commitment.