Movistar Chile's Bold Leap: 1.5 Million 5G Users, Fiber Optic Transformation by 2024

At the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Movistar Chile, a subsidiary of Telefonica, celebrated reaching 1.5 million 5G customers and unveiled ambitious plans for the future. The company announced pilot projects for 5G Standalone (SA) Technology and a comprehensive renewal plan aimed at transitioning all home broadband customers to fiber optics by the end of 2024. Additionally, Movistar Chile declared the phase-out of public telephone booths, marking the end of an era.

5G Expansion and Technological Advancements

Movistar Chile's current achievement of 1.5 million 5G users sets a significant milestone in the nation's digital evolution. With a commitment to extend its mobile network throughout 2024, the company highlighted that seventy percent of its mobile customers are now on free 5G plans, experiencing a 40 percent increase in data consumption compared to 4G users. Furthermore, the inauguration of two 5G Movistar Experience Laboratories at the Catholic University of the Santisima Concepcion and the University of La Serena will explore the potential of 5G SA technology in a variety of use cases.

Fiber Optic Revolution

In a move to enhance connectivity and internet speed across Chile, Movistar Chile has committed to connecting all of its fixed broadband subscribers to a fiber-optic network by the end of 2024. This transition from copper-based infrastructure to fiber optics is expected to cover more than 1.3 million homes. The initiative not only promises to offer superior broadband connectivity to its customers but also contributes to environmental sustainability by removing 7,000 tons of copper from the streets. With the fiber network already reaching 4.4 billion households, Movistar plans to expand its services to rural and remote areas, doubling the number of customers in these locations within the year.

Embracing the Future: The End of Public Telephone Booths

The announcement of the discontinuation of public telephone booths is a testament to Chile's rapid technological advancement and the widespread adoption of mobile and internet technologies. In 2023, Movistar Chile removed over 2,000 telephone booths across eleven regions, aligning with its Technological Renewal Plan. This plan not only emphasizes the company's shift towards modern telecommunications solutions like fiber and 5G connectivity but also reflects changing consumer preferences and the global trend towards digital communication.

As Movistar Chile strides into the future with its comprehensive fiber optic and 5G expansion plans, the implications for Chile's digital landscape are profound. Enhanced connectivity and faster internet speeds promise to foster innovation, improve access to information, and boost economic development, particularly in underserved areas. The company's efforts to phase out outdated technologies and embrace new ones underscore the inevitable progress towards a more connected and digitally inclusive society.