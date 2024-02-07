Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud Forge Partnership to Innovate Safety and Security Tech

Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud have announced a strategic, multi-year partnership aimed at revolutionizing cloud solutions within Motorola's safety and security technologies. The collaboration will leverage Google Cloud's robust infrastructure to focus on developing advanced assistive intelligence capabilities. These include the delivery of highly accurate and reliable video content, innovative mapping, and AI features designed to address real-world safety issues.

Making Safety Actionable

Motorola Solutions' Chief Technology Officer, Mahesh Saptharishi, pointed out the significance of this alliance in making safety and security more actionable for their customers. The company caters to a diverse clientele, including communities and businesses across various sectors. The primary goal is to integrate the newly developed capabilities into its rapidly growing cloud security solutions. Among these is the cloud-native video suite Avigilon Alta, which is specifically designed for enterprise security. It caters to organizations of all sizes, effectively addressing their unique security needs.

Shared Commitment to Innovation

Google Cloud's CTO, Will Grannis, also expressed his commitment to the partnership. He echoed the shared objective of reinforcing safety and security innovations through advanced cloud technology. Both Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud emphasize their roles in facilitating digital transformation and addressing critical business challenges through technology. The partnership is set to underscore the potential of cloud technology in transforming safety and security solutions.

Looking Forward

The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected growth and deployment of these new capabilities. However, it also warns readers about potential risks and uncertainties that could impact the outcome of these projections. Despite these potential challenges, both Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud remain committed to their shared goal. The partnership represents a significant step forward in the realm of safety and security technologies, promising to bring about a new era of advanced, cloud-based solutions.