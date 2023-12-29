en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Smartphones

Motorola Plans Major Smartphone Launch in 2024: Emphasizes on Design and AI

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:46 pm EST
Motorola Plans Major Smartphone Launch in 2024: Emphasizes on Design and AI

In a significant announcement, Motorola, a trailblazer in mobile technology, is preparing for a considerable launch of its new smartphones in 2024. The revelation came from Chen Jin, the General Manager of Lenovo China’s cell phone business department, on the social media platform, Weibo. The forthcoming line-up highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and user experience, incorporating cutting-edge features in design and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Revolutionizing Smartphone Design with Razr

Among the eagerly awaited releases is the new iteration of the iconic “Razr” foldable smartphone. This device is set to make waves in the mobile industry with its groundbreaking design and amplified AI interaction capabilities. The Razr, which already enjoyed substantial success in 2023, is expected to redefine the concept of foldable smartphones, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile technology.

Introducing AI-Powered Imaging with the X Series

Motorola isn’t stopping at design innovation. The “X” series is poised to introduce state-of-the-art imaging technology powered by new large language models. These models leverage artificial intelligence to improve the capabilities of the device significantly, setting a new standard in the industry. Furthermore, there might be a rebranding of the X series and S series as Edge-branded models in the global market, indicating a shift in Motorola’s branding strategy.

Comprehensive Enhancements in the S and G Series

Motorola’s “S” and “G” series are also slated for comprehensive enhancements, reflecting the company’s commitment to improving its entire product line. The details of these enhancements are still under wraps, but the anticipation among tech enthusiasts is palpable.

Motorola’s strategy demonstrates a clear integration of Lenovo’s “AI for all” concept and the implementation of the “Tianxi Ecological Device-Cloud Hybrid Large Model”. The goal is to enhance the intelligent user experience, adapting to the latest trends in folding screens and AI large models in the smartphone industry. This focus on AI and user experience is a clear indication of Motorola’s future direction.

The company’s delay in announcing these products was a strategic move to allow for a year-long organizational restructuring. This process was necessary to better align product planning with these emerging technological opportunities. As Chen Jin assures, 2024 is set to be a year of resurgence for Motorola, with a strong comeback spotlighting design, AI, and user experience.

0
Smartphones Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Google Home App Redesign: Unveiling Advanced Features and Improved Functionality

By BNN Correspondents

Vivo V29 Pro: A New Contender in the Mid-Range Smartphone Market

By BNN Correspondents

Foldable Smartphones: A New Era of Mobile Devices

By BNN Correspondents

Android Updates of the Week: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 and More ...
@Smartphones · 1 day
Android Updates of the Week: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 and More ...
heart comment 0
Redefining Mobile Tech: The Best Smartphones of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Redefining Mobile Tech: The Best Smartphones of 2023
Top 8 Android Smartwatches: A Comprehensive Guide

By Nimrah Khatoon

Top 8 Android Smartwatches: A Comprehensive Guide
Oppo Unveils Find X7 Ultra: A Smartphone Revolution in the Making

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Oppo Unveils Find X7 Ultra: A Smartphone Revolution in the Making
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Not Include Anticipated Satellite Connectivity

By BNN Correspondents

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Not Include Anticipated Satellite Connectivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
39 seconds
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
3 mins
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
4 mins
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
6 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
7 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
8 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
8 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
9 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
10 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
8 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
22 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
30 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
41 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app