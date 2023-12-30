en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Motorola Launches Budget-Friendly Moto G Stylus 5G, Huawei Eyes 2024 IPO

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:25 am EST
Motorola Launches Budget-Friendly Moto G Stylus 5G, Huawei Eyes 2024 IPO

Motorola has released its latest budget-friendly innovation, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), into the competitive smartphone market. Currently available at a discounted price on Best Buy, the device is an alluring deal for budget-conscious consumers seeking an affordable phone outfitted with advanced features such as 5G connectivity and a stylus for heightened productivity and creativity.

A Glimpse into the Moto G Stylus 5G

Motorola’s Moto G Stylus 5G boasts of a myriad of features designed to enhance user experience. It promises glitch-free gaming and super-smooth app switching, courtesy of its robust 5G capabilities. The device illuminates life’s moments with an enhanced camera performance, complemented by an auto smile capture feature. Its vivid display, coupled with a resilient 5000mAh battery, ensures users enjoy an immersive experience without frequent charging interruptions.

Additional terms and conditions revealed on the web page specify that 5G service is contingent on having a 5G plan and coverage. It further cautions that battery life claims are approximate. The Moto G Stylus 5G also comes with substantial storage capacity and supports a microSD card, increasing its utility for users with substantial data needs. Its water-repellent design is a bonus feature, bolstering the phone’s durability.

Huawei Contemplating IPO

In parallel news, telecommunications and consumer electronics giant Huawei is purportedly planning to go public in 2024. If the company proceeds with its initial public offering (IPO), speculations suggest that it could be valued higher than Apple, currently one of the most valuable companies worldwide. This development signals a significant shift in the mobile technology industry and is likely to captivate enthusiasts and consumers keen on following corporate movements within the sector.

0
Business Tech
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Challenging Times Inspire Innovation: MalawiNews Introduces e-Paper Solutions

By Quadri Adejumo

Banks Could be Held Liable for Customer Scams: New Financial Arbiter Guidelines

By Saboor Bayat

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Conc ...
@Business · 10 mins
Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Conc ...
heart comment 0
Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors

By Rafia Tasleem

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors
Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs

By Hadeel Hashem

Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs
Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook
Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
2 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
2 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
5 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
8 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
9 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
9 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
10 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
12 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
13 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
10 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app