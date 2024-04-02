Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leak Reveals Triple Camera, Launch alongside Edge 50 Pro

Anticipation is building as leaked video teasers unveil the design and some key features of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, expected to make its debut soon. These leaks come just ahead of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro's launch in India on April 3, with a third model, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, also rumored to be unveiled shortly. Renowned tipster Evan Blass (evleaks) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share snippets showcasing the device from various angles, hinting at its potential to shake up the smartphone market.

Design and Features Unveiled

The leaked teasers present the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in a sophisticated beige color, highlighting its expected triple rear camera setup, curved display edges, and a uniquely textured back panel. Successive clips reveal more about the device, including dual speakers, a centred hole-punch selfie camera, and a USB Type-C port. Notably, one teaser points to a scratch-resistant screen, while another emphasizes enhanced skin tone accuracy, a feature already confirmed for the Edge 50 Pro. The final clip suggests an IP68 water resistance rating, indicating a design built for durability.

Expected Specifications

Speculation around the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra's specifications points to a curved OLED display and a triple rear camera unit, possibly featuring 50-megapixel sensors, a 75mm periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and laser autofocus support. Running on the Android 14-based Hello UI, the device is anticipated to receive three years of OS upgrades. With a price tag rumored to be around $999 (roughly Rs. 83,300), the smartphone is poised to offer high-end features to tech enthusiasts. The handset is expected to launch in at least three color options - Beige, Black, and Peach Fuzz, and under the moniker Moto X50 Ultra in China.

Launch Date and Expectations

As the smartphone community buzzes with excitement, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to launch alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion on April 3. This strategic unveiling could position Motorola to capture a significant market share, offering a range of options to cater to diverse consumer preferences. With its advanced features and robust design, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is set to be a formidable contender in the high-end smartphone segment.