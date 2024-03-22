Motorola Edge 50 Pro Set to Elevate Mid-Range Market in India, Launching April 3

Motorola is gearing up to introduce the Edge 50 Pro in India on April 3, aiming to redefine the mid-range smartphone segment. With Flipkart confirming the major specifications, this launch marks a significant step for Motorola in consolidating its presence in the competitive Indian market.

Strategic Pricing for Market Penetration

Expected to be priced under Rs 35,000, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is positioned to attract consumers seeking premium features at an affordable price point. This strategic pricing is indicative of Motorola's intent to capture the Rs 35,000 segment, complementing its existing portfolio of the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Neo, priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively. This move is reflective of the brand's aggressive market strategy, offering value-packed devices to its consumers.

Robust Specifications Offering

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is not just about affordability; it's packed with top-tier specifications that promise an exceptional user experience. Boasting a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, the device is designed for media consumption and gaming. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and running on the latest Android 14 OS, it ensures smooth performance and longevity with 3 years of Android OS updates. The triple camera system led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, coupled with a 4500mAh battery supporting 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, makes the Edge 50 Pro a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts.

Anticipation Builds as Launch Nears

As the April 3 launch date approaches, anticipation for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is building. With its competitive pricing and robust specifications, it is poised to make a significant impact on the mid-range segment. Consumers eager to know the exact pricing details will have to wait a bit longer, but if Motorola's track record is anything to go by, the Edge 50 Pro is likely to be a game-changer in its category.

Motorola's latest offering is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and affordability. As the launch date draws near, the Edge 50 Pro is set to not only elevate Motorola's portfolio but also offer consumers a new benchmark in the mid-range smartphone market.