Motorola Edge 50 Pro Hits Indian Market: Specs, Features, Pricing Unveiled

Motorola has officially launched the much-anticipated Edge 50 Pro in India, marking a significant addition to its portfolio of smartphones. This launch introduces a device that combines high-end specifications with competitive pricing, catering to the tech-savvy Indian consumer. With a starting price of Rs 31,999, the Edge 50 Pro is positioned as a formidable contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Advertisment

Flagship Features at Mid-Range Pricing

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts an array of flagship-worthy features that set it apart in a crowded market. Central to its appeal is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which promises robust performance for gaming and multitasking. The device comes with a versatile triple-camera setup, offering users a range of photographic capabilities, from wide-angle shots to high-definition zoom. Additionally, its IP68 rating ensures durability against dust and water, while support for super-fast wireless charging addresses the needs of users with demanding lifestyles. Display-wise, the Edge 50 Pro features a stunning 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid visuals for both gaming and video playback.

Variants and Availability

Advertisment

The Edge 50 Pro is available in several configurations, catering to different user needs and budgets. The base model, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, starts at Rs 31,999. For power users, the top-tier variant offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced competitively to attract a broad audience. Starting April 9, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, motorola.in, and select retail outlets across India. Early bird discounts, HDFC Bank card discounts, and exchange bonuses further enhance its value proposition, making it an attractive option for prospective buyers.

Competitive Landscape and Consumer Response

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro enters a highly competitive market segment, dominated by established brands with loyal customer bases. However, its combination of high-end features at an accessible price point positions it uniquely to capture the interest of value-conscious consumers looking for premium experiences without the premium price tag. Initial reactions to the launch suggest strong consumer interest, with many highlighting the device's camera capabilities, processing power, and display quality as key factors in their purchasing decision.

The launch of the Motorola <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/motorola-edge-50-pro-launch-live-updates-check-price-key-specifications-