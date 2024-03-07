Motorola Daylight Savings Sale: Up to 25% Off Phones Including Motorola Razr

Motorola has unveiled a unique opportunity for tech enthusiasts and smartphone shoppers alike with its Daylight Savings Sale, offering up to 25% off on a wide range of Motorola phones. This sale comes as a boon for those looking to upgrade their smartphones without breaking the bank. With an array of options available, this sale features substantial discounts on models including the latest Motorola Razr, Moto G, and Motorola Edge Plus, among others.

Highlight of the Sale: Motorola Razr at $500

The standout deal in Motorola's sale is the latest Motorola Razr, now available for $500, marked down from its original $700. This discount spans across all color variants, offering a stylish selection for every preference. The Razr's design pays homage to the iconic flip phone era, offering a modern twist with its ultra-compact, lightweight build and flexible, freestanding capability. It boasts more than a day's battery life and supports wireless charging, all while enabling users to access notifications, control music, and more without flipping the phone open.

For the Budget-Conscious: Moto G at $170

Those seeking a more affordable option without compromising on quality might find the Moto G an ideal pick, now priced at $170, reduced from $250. This 5G-compatible device is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ processor, making it suitable for everyday use. It features a 48MP camera system enhanced with Quad Pixel technology for improved light sensitivity, Macro Vision, and a range of software capabilities. The phone's 6.5-inch HD+ screen, complemented by a 120Hz refresh rate, ensures a visually pleasing experience for its users.

For those leaning towards high-end features, the Motorola Edge Plus is now available for $600, down from $800. The phone's anti-glare matte glass finish not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also provides a smooth, silky feel. It comes equipped with a 6.67-inch pOLED screen, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support, making it an excellent choice for media consumption.