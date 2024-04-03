Motorola Amps Up Indian Investments: Aims to Double Smartphone Exports, Business

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned company, is significantly increasing its manufacturing investments in India, aiming to double its smartphone exports and business in the country. This strategic move involves expanding production capacity through its domestic contract manufacturing partner, Dixon Technologies, with a keen eye on the US market. Prashant Mani, Motorola's executive director for the Asia Pacific, emphasized manufacturing as a cornerstone of their strategy, highlighting the plan to ramp up production for the US and neighboring countries.

Strategic Expansion and Market Growth

With over a million smartphones exported from India in 2023, Motorola is setting a vigorous pace, targeting a substantial increase in exports each year. The focus on mid-premium and premium segments, specifically the Edge and Razr series, is a critical part of Motorola's plan to double sales by 2024. T M Narasimhan, Managing Director for Mobile Business Group, India at Motorola, shared insights on the significant growth and sales momentum observed in these series, underlining India's pivotal role in Motorola's global strategy.

Future Plans and Local Manufacturing Initiatives

Beyond smartphones, Motorola is exploring opportunities in smart TVs and tablets, aiming to boost its presence in these segments within India. The discussion around local tablet manufacturing and increasing component sourcing from India reflects Motorola's commitment to deepen its local engagement. This approach, coupled with plans to enhance localization content in smartphones, signals Motorola's ambitious roadmap to not only expand its footprint in India but also to strengthen its global competitiveness.

Implications for the Indian Market

Motorola's aggressive investment and expansion strategy in India are set to have a profound impact on the smartphone market, potentially altering market dynamics and competition. As the company aims to ascend to the top ranks of smartphone makers in India, its focus on innovation, premiumization, and local manufacturing could set new benchmarks for the industry. Motorola's journey from ramping up exports to enhancing local production and sourcing embodies a model of growth that resonates with India's broader ambitions in the global electronics manufacturing landscape.