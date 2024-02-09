Moov Technologies Subleases Prime Office Space in Tempe's 100 Mill Building Amid Global Expansion

Moov Technologies, a burgeoning online marketplace for semiconductor equipment, has revealed its intentions to sublease part or all of its expansive 31,000 square foot office space on the 16th floor of Tempe's esteemed 100 Mill building. This strategic move comes as the company experiences rapid growth in various regions, including Austin, Taiwan, China, and Europe.

A Shift in Territory

The 100 Mill building, a distinguished Class A office edifice in the Valley, has been graced with Moov Technologies' presence since the company's inception. However, as Moov's horizons expand beyond Tempe, the need to reconsider their office space allocation has arisen. This decision is indicative of Moov's thriving growth in other markets, as well as the company's strategic vision for the future.

Ryan Timpani and Brett Thompson of JLL have been entrusted with marketing the space for sublease, which boasts a prime location and top-tier amenities. With an asking rate of $52 per square foot, the space is competitively priced within the Valley's commercial real estate market.

A Market in Flux

Moov's decision to sublease its office space contributes to the growing pool of available sublease space in Tempe, which currently stands at approximately 1.5 million square feet as of Q4 2023. This surplus of sublease space has resulted in rents that are roughly 25-30% lower than those of direct leases.

The current market conditions present an enticing opportunity for businesses seeking to establish themselves in premier office spaces at a reduced cost. Moov's sublease offering is particularly attractive, given its location in one of the Valley's most esteemed Class A buildings.

A New Chapter

As Moov Technologies embarks on this new chapter, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing an innovative platform for the semiconductor industry. By subleasing its office space, Moov is not only optimizing its resources but also creating opportunities for other businesses to thrive in a coveted location.

The 100 Mill building, with its modern amenities and prestigious reputation, continues to be a highly sought-after destination for businesses. Moov's decision to sublease its space ensures that this exceptional office environment will continue to be a hub for growth and innovation in the Valley.

In conclusion, Moov Technologies' decision to sublease its office space at the 100 Mill building reflects the company's expanding presence in the global semiconductor market. This move presents an opportunity for another business to benefit from the building's prime location and luxurious amenities, all while contributing to the dynamic commercial landscape of Tempe.