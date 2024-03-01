Monos Revolutionizes Customer Support with Freshworks AI, Achieving Unprecedented Growth and Efficiency

Monos, a Canadian high-end luggage and travel accessory company, has recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first in its category to be certified climate-neutral by the Change Climate Project. This certification, a testament to its dedication to reducing greenhouse gases, comes alongside the company's remarkable growth since its inception five years ago. This growth, however, brought to light the limitations of Monos' IT infrastructure in supporting its customer-centric approach, leading to a pivotal digital transformation.

Addressing Customer Support Challenges

The company's journey toward improving its customer support operations culminated in the adoption of Freshworks' AI-powered customer service solutions. Freshworks' Freshdesk technology, including Freddy AI for generative AI capabilities, has enabled Monos to increase agent efficiency dramatically. The implementation of automated workflows and chatbots has streamlined support requests across email, chat, and social media channels, thus enhancing customer satisfaction and optimizing resource allocation.

Empowering Agents and Delighting Customers

Jacen Cabading, Monos' customer experience manager, highlighted the transformative impact of Freshworks' solutions on their operations, noting significant time and resource savings. The customer service team now boasts an 80 percent deflection rate and manages thousands of customer interactions daily with a lean team, resolving tickets 150 percent faster on average. This efficiency has led to an impressive customer satisfaction score of 86 percent, outpacing industry averages.

A Testament to Digital Transformation

The benefits of Monos' digital transformation were particularly evident during its month-long Black Friday sale, where the company experienced a 500 percent increase in sales and managed a surge in site traffic with remarkable efficiency. Mika Yamamoto, Freshworks' chief customer and marketing officer, praised Monos for its successful integration of AI into customer service, underscoring the potential of AI to elevate brand experiences.

Monos' successful adoption of Freshworks' customer service solutions exemplifies the transformative power of AI in enhancing customer support operations. With significant improvements in agent efficiency, customer satisfaction, and sales performance, Monos' journey offers valuable insights into the strategic implementation of AI technologies for business growth and customer experience excellence. As companies continue to navigate the digital landscape, Monos' achievements serve as a compelling case study in leveraging AI for operational success and customer delight.