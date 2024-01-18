Monivent's Neo100 System Acquired by Leiden University Medical Center in Major Endorsement

Monivent, the renowned medical technology company, has recorded a significant achievement with the sale of its Neo100 system to the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) in the Netherlands. The Neo100, a state-of-the-art device crafted for neonatal resuscitation, will now be an integral part of the advanced research work led by Professor Arjan te Pas, a leading expert in perinatal transition and neonatal resuscitation.

Monivent's Neo100: A Game-Changer in Neonatal Resuscitation

The Neo100 is a medical marvel designed to enhance the process of neonatal resuscitation. Its integration into LUMC's research work underscores its innovative features and the potential it holds in improving neonatal care. The device will be mounted on Concord resuscitation tables, which are currently in use at LUMC, thus facilitating advanced respiratory function monitoring during neonatal resuscitation.

LUMC: A Leading Center in Neonatal Research

The research team at LUMC, spearheaded by Professor Arjan te Pas, is internationally recognized for its proficiency in respiratory function monitoring and research on neonatal airway management. The acquisition of the Neo100 system by such a prestigious entity adds a feather to Monivent's cap and signifies the trust the medical world has in its technology.

This partnership between Monivent and LUMC is a testament to the former's commitment to improving neonatal care through its technology. It signifies a promising future where innovative medical technology like the Neo100 system can significantly enhance the process of neonatal resuscitation.