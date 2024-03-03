MoneyX Super-App Launch Revolutionizes Personal Finance Management in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent unveiling of MoneyX, a groundbreaking personal financial advisory super-app, marks a significant milestone in Malaysia's fintech landscape. Developed by Hextar Technologies Solutions Bhd's (HexTech) fintech unit, Hextar Vision Sdn Bhd, the app aims to redefine how individuals manage their finances, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for a seamless experience.

Advertisment

From Personal Struggle to Fintech Innovation

Datuk Eddie Ong, HexTech's group CEO and executive director, shared the app's inception story at its grand launch event. The idea was born out of Ong's personal frustration with tracking his insurance policies, a challenge exacerbated during the COVID-19 lockdowns. This personal financial ordeal sparked the motivation to create a comprehensive solution to manage and optimize financial data effectively. Since its soft launch in October 2023, MoneyX has already attracted over 10,000 users, signaling strong market interest.

Enhancing Financial Literacy and Decision-Making

Advertisment

MoneyX is designed to empower users with critical financial information and tools. From tracking insurance policy updates and expiration dates to providing financial health insights, the super-app offers a range of features aimed at fostering financial literacy. Recent enhancements include a financial analysis tool, a mortgage loan eligibility checker, and a property valuation feature. With these capabilities, users can make informed decisions about refinancing, insurance, and investments, all within a single platform.

Strategic Partnerships for Broader Impact

HexTech's commitment to expanding MoneyX's functionalities and reach is evident in its strategic partnerships. Collaborating with over 40 entities from various sectors, including banking, insurance, and real estate, the super-app is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of financial services. Ong emphasized the importance of continually broadening these partnerships, including potential collaborations with regional and international partners, to enhance the app's offerings and extend its impact beyond Malaysia.

The launch of MoneyX is a testament to the potential of fintech innovations to transform personal finance management. As HexTech continues to develop and enhance the super-app, users can look forward to a more informed, empowered, and financially literate future. With its user-centric design and strategic partnerships, MoneyX is set to become an indispensable tool for Malaysians seeking to optimize their financial health.