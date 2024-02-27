Mondelēz International Leverages AI for Growth: A Digital Transformation Dive

Mondelēz International, renowned for its global presence in the food and beverage sector, is setting a new standard in operational efficiency and growth through a strategic embrace of technological innovation. At the heart of this transformation are four critical pillars: Revenue Growth Management (RGM), channel expansion, digital transformation, and elevated marketing, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a crucial role across these domains. The company's vision, articulated during the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) investors conference by Gustavo Valle, the president of North America, revolves around harnessing AI to revolutionize consumer and customer engagement, alongside improving end-to-end executional excellence.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Consumer Engagement

At the forefront of Mondelēz's strategy is the utilization of AI to personalize brand interactions, thereby deepening consumer connections. By analyzing second-party data, the company can make informed sales decisions, tailoring their approach to meet the nuanced demands of diverse markets. This strategy is further enhanced by AI's role in optimizing sales execution through guided selling techniques. Mondelēz's innovative approach to consumer engagement is exemplified by its recent collaboration with Cadbury in a hyper-personalized ad campaign, leveraging generative AI to create digital avatars of Bollywood icon Shahrukh Khan, revolutionizing brand communication.

Digitally-Driven Sales and Marketing

Advertisment

The integration of AI into Mondelēz's sales and marketing strategies marks a significant shift towards digital transformation. AI aids in the realization of smart pricing and optimized promotional strategies under the company's Revenue Growth Management initiatives. Furthermore, AI's application in marketing extends to accelerating the creation of personalized content, potentially enhancing marketing ROI while minimizing costs. The company's foray into genAI for creative content generation and large language models for asset optimization underscores its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive growth.

AI-Powered Operational Excellence

Mondelēz's emphasis on end-to-end executional excellence is underpinned by its strategic application of AI across various operational facets. From optimizing supply chain logistics to forecasting demand with greater accuracy, AI enables the company to operate more efficiently and responsively. The insights gained from technology-powered pilots in international markets are being keenly applied to the United States, signifying a robust framework for global scalability and innovation. The company's optimistic outlook on AI's potential to revolutionize operations is a testament to its proactive stance on digital transformation.

In the evolving landscape of the food and beverage industry, Mondelēz International's strategic pivot towards AI-driven growth and efficiency presents a compelling case for the integration of technology in traditional business models. By harnessing the power of AI, Mondelēz is not only optimizing its operations but is also setting new benchmarks in consumer engagement and digital marketing. As the company continues to expand its technological capabilities, the implications for industry standards and competitive dynamics are profound, heralding a new era of innovation and growth in the sector.