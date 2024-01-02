en English
Moaan Unveils Mix 7s: A New Benchmark in E-Readers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Moaan Unveils Mix 7s: A New Benchmark in E-Readers

In an era where technology is rapidly evolving, Moaan has once again proven its position as a prominent player in the e-reader market with the release of its newest model, the Mix 7s. This novel device elevates the reading experience to a whole new level, boasting a 7-inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper display that delivers a 35% performance increase over previous models. This advancement enhances the resolution to an impressive 1264×1680 with 300 PPI, providing superior image and text quality.

Revolutionizing Reading with Advanced Features

Moaan’s Mix 7s supports a 256-level grayscale, a significant step up from the standard 16-level grayscale found in most e-readers. This technological edge enables the device to produce images and text with extraordinary clarity and depth. The Mix 7s is meticulously crafted, flaunting a black front and rose gold bezel and back plating, offering an elegant aesthetic that appeals to the discerning reader.

The e-reader isn’t just about superior image quality and impressive aesthetics. It also prioritizes the comfort of its users. With its sophisticated lighting system that includes 24 white and amber LED lights, the Mix 7s ensures an evenly lit screen, reducing eye strain during prolonged reading sessions.

A Blend of Functionality and Luxury

The Mix 7s sports a ‘naked gold’ metal body with an asymmetric design that inherently encourages a comfortable grip. The device’s physical buttons and glass-protected, flush screen further enhance its functionality and durability. Accompanying the device is a magnetic cover made of premium PU leather and a luxurious microfiber interior lining, amplifying the feel of luxury.

This e-reader is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex A55 processor and comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While it may lack an SD card slot, it makes up for it with WIFI and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Charging and data transfer are made convenient with the USB-C port. And for the avid reader, the device’s 2300mAh battery is designed to last up to 45 days on standby or offer 80 hours of continuous reading.

Seamless Reading Experience with Android 11

Running on Google Android 11, the Mix 7s comes preinstalled with various third-party reading apps. Although the device does not include Google Play, users have the ability to sideload apps or use alternative app markets. To further enhance the reading experience, Moaan has developed a proprietary refresh algorithm with multiple modes, optimizing the device for different content types. This thoughtful feature ensures that the Mix 7s can cater to a wide array of reading preferences, making it a truly versatile e-reader.

Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

