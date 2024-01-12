Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launches H-IIA Rocket Carrying Japan’s Optical-8 Information-Gathering Satellite

In a paramount demonstration of technological prowess, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries successfully launched the H-IIA rocket bearing Japan’s Information-Gathering Satellite ‘Optical-8’ from the Tanegashima Space Center on January 12, 2024. This marked the 48th launch of the H-IIA rocket since its inception in 2001, boasting an impressive success rate of 97.92%.

An Era Nearing Its End

The H-IIA rocket, a brainchild of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is on the brink of retirement. With only two more launches in its ledger, the imminent transition to the new H3 launch vehicle is on the horizon. This switch, however, has not been devoid of complexities. The H3’s debut test launch in March of the previous year met with failure, casting doubts over JAXA’s ambitious plans. A second test launch for the H3 is now scheduled for February 15.

D-Orbit: A New Player on the Rise

In a parallel development in the space sector, the Italian space logistics startup D-Orbit has successfully raised over 100 million euros in a funding round. Spearheaded by Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, this financial injection is set to bolster D-Orbit’s capabilities to deploy more satellites and augment their space debris clean-up services.

Google Cloud’s Progressive Step

In an unrelated development, Alphabet’s Google Cloud has made a significant announcement. In a move that is likely to shape the future of cloud migration, Google Cloud has declared that its customers will not be penalized with network fees when migrating their data to a different cloud provider. This progressive stance signals a promising shift towards more user-friendly practices in the tech industry.